Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Freedom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Freedom by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Freedom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $55.10 on Friday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

