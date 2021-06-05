Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $38.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of MEOH opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54. Methanex has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Methanex by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $36,165,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $5,848,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

