Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,986 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,986 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.94% of Intrepid Potash worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.63 million, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.62. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

