Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,011 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $121.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.00. The company has a market cap of $635.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.04 per share, with a total value of $99,017.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 863,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,893,564.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.18 per share, with a total value of $76,780.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 863,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,425,055.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,547 shares of company stock valued at $430,593. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Bancorp Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.