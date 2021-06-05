Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.39 million, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.48. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

