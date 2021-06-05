Contrasting Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) & Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) and Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Radius Global Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial $133.15 million 5.98 $14.94 million $1.57 13.94 Radius Global Infrastructure $69.76 million 13.20 -$175.91 million N/A N/A

Gladstone Commercial has higher revenue and earnings than Radius Global Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Radius Global Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial 9.51% 6.09% 1.17% Radius Global Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Commercial and Radius Global Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial 0 0 7 0 3.00 Radius Global Infrastructure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus target price of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.42%. Radius Global Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.90%. Given Radius Global Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Radius Global Infrastructure is more favorable than Gladstone Commercial.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial beats Radius Global Infrastructure on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, Gladstone Commercial paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The company has also paid 53 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series D Preferred Stock, 12 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series E Preferred Stock and three consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series F Preferred Stock. Gladstone Commercial has never skipped, reduced or deferred a distribution since its inception in 2003.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.