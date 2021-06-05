Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $143.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.81. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.12 and a 52-week high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Garmin by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Garmin by 50.9% during the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Garmin by 413.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 68,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

