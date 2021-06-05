Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) versus Citigroup (NYSE:C) Critical Review

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and Riverview Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.85 $11.05 billion $4.88 16.29 Riverview Financial $54.82 million 1.86 -$21.21 million N/A N/A

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Citigroup has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citigroup and Riverview Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 7 15 0 2.61 Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citigroup presently has a consensus target price of $76.40, suggesting a potential downside of 3.88%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Riverview Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Riverview Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 20.27% 9.55% 0.75% Riverview Financial -34.21% 5.81% 0.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Riverview Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Riverview Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citigroup beats Riverview Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It also offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of February 1, 2021, it operated 25 community banking offices and 3 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

