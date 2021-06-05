PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

PTCT opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

