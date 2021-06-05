Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The First Bancorp were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNLC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

The First Bancorp stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.61.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.