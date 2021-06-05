Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 156.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 799,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sapiens International by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 233.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

