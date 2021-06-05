Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

REPH opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

