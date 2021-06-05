NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $77.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NTAP. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

Shares of NTAP opened at $80.74 on Thursday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in NetApp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in NetApp by 1,691.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 338,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

