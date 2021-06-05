ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of ePlus worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ePlus by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLUS stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. ePlus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

