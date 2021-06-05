The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.