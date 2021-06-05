The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

