Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

Shares of WKHS opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 2.64.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

