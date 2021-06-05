The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $693,000 in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000.

OTCMKTS PFDRU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

