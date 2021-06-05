The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 916 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Encore Wire by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $82.10 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $84.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

