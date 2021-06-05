Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $917.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

