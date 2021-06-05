Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 35,742 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.31% of Quotient Technology worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $83,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,657,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,829,829.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,171 shares of company stock valued at $536,613. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE QUOT opened at $11.33 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

QUOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.