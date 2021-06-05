The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.98

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.98 and last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 12346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.18.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.71.
In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 10,321.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 83.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
