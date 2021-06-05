The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.98

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.98 and last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 12346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.71.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 10,321.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 83.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

