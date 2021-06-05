17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Stock Price Down 5.4%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. 1,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,463,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $827.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

