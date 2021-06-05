Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.08 Million Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 2.13. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $18.03.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

