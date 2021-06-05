PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 4.6%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.26. 99,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,192,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.
Several research firms recently commented on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,803,000 after purchasing an additional 694,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after buying an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after buying an additional 720,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after buying an additional 941,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
