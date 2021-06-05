PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 4.6%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.26. 99,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,192,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,803,000 after purchasing an additional 694,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after buying an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after buying an additional 720,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after buying an additional 941,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

