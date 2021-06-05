Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Down 7%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 502,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

CNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $671.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

In other Consolidated Communications news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 176.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

