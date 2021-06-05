Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.90

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 10750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.08 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

