Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 10,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,054,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 4.16.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.