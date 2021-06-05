Stephens Increases The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $74.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

DSGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27 and a beta of 1.08. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

