Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,773 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,426,000 after purchasing an additional 401,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $17.13 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $245,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.