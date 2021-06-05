Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Cut to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.39.

Continental Resources stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071 over the last 90 days. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

