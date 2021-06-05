Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Upgraded to “Buy” by SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OTCMKTS:NWARF opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 156 aircraft, whereas 65 owned and 101 leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

