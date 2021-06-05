Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SOLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $22.60 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Soliton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SOLY opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $477.82 million, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24. Soliton has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Soliton will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

