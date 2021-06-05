Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) & Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Critical Analysis

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regency Centers and Global Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 8 7 0 2.47 Global Net Lease 0 1 2 0 2.67

Regency Centers presently has a consensus price target of $57.92, suggesting a potential downside of 11.96%. Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.24%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Regency Centers pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease pays out 89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Global Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.02 billion 11.00 $44.89 million $2.95 22.30 Global Net Lease $330.10 million 5.74 $10.78 million $1.79 11.10

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 15.03% 2.74% 1.52% Global Net Lease 1.58% 0.34% 0.14%

Volatility & Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Global Net Lease on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

