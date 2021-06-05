JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $225.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.25.

NYSE FRC opened at $195.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $195.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.25.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after acquiring an additional 333,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

