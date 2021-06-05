$272.75 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post sales of $272.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.40 million and the highest is $280.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $247.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

