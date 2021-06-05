LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

LOGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $43,215.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.