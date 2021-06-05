The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $18.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.60.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.01.

IMAX stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $159,281.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock worth $250,464 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in IMAX by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 277,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 81,927 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

