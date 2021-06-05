Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Shares Gap Down to $86.96

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.96, but opened at $83.28. Penske Automotive Group shares last traded at $83.01, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 in the last 90 days. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

