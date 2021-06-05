VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 400,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 22,214,963 shares.The stock last traded at $38.10 and had previously closed at $39.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $5,391,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 478.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

