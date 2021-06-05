VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 400,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 22,214,963 shares.The stock last traded at $38.10 and had previously closed at $39.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $5,391,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 478.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

