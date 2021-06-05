Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 296,404 shares.The stock last traded at $15.46 and had previously closed at $15.65.
MANU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $676.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 0.93.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
