Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 296,404 shares.The stock last traded at $15.46 and had previously closed at $15.65.

MANU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $676.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

