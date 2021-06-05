Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $20.41

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.41, but opened at $19.62. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 27,694 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.
The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
Further Reading: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.