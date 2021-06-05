Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $20.41

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.41, but opened at $19.62. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 27,694 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,045,000 after buying an additional 768,077 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,578,000 after buying an additional 281,462 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $83,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,308,000 after buying an additional 556,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after buying an additional 542,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

