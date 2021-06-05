Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 132,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 726,932 shares.The stock last traded at $33.70 and had previously closed at $33.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.