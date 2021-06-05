SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) rose 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 28,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,938,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

SDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

