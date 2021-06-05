Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 925.50 ($12.09) and last traded at GBX 912.50 ($11.92), with a volume of 190216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 903.50 ($11.80).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.32%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 792.50 ($10.35).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 846.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25.

Workspace Group Company Profile (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

