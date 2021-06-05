Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,028,260. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

