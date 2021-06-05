Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HMLP. Bank of America downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,318 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

