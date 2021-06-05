Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$86.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.55.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,185,000 after purchasing an additional 153,492 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

