GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Baader Bank

Baader Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GSK stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $57,942,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

