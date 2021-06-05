$22.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce sales of $22.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $23.18 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $10.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $90.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 billion to $93.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $99.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.87 billion to $115.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $83.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

